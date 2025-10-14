Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York

American actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen were involved in a road accident on a highway near New York: their snow-white Range Rover SUV crashed into a tree. Both men remained unharmed, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Stephen is doing well and is grateful that no one was hurt. He appreciates the concern and can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and doing well, a representative for Stephen Baldwin said.

It is not yet specified which of the brothers was driving the white SUV. According to police, there was heavy rain in the area. The car left the highway after being cut off by a large garbage truck and collided with a tree.

The published footage shows significant damage to the front bumper. Law enforcement officers are conducting an inquiry at the scene; no injuries among the participants have been recorded.

Alec Baldwin arrived in the Hamptons to participate in the International Film Festival, which ran from October 5 to 13. In a video filmed by fans, he stated:

I totaled my wife's car. I'm fine, my brother's fine - said Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin also thanked the East Hampton officers for their assistance at the scene. The actor noted that they were "so kind and pleasant with all of this."

Addition

In the US, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted in connection with the shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021, was released from prison. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a native of Ukraine, died in the incident.