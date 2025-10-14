$41.610.01
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
02:03 AM • 10165 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 21692 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 31073 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 34400 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 29167 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21134 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 18327 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13239 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 14034 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

American actors Alec and Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident near New York when their Range Rover SUV crashed into a tree. Both brothers were unharmed; the incident occurred during a heavy downpour after their car was cut off by a garbage truck.

Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York

American actor Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen were involved in a road accident on a highway near New York: their snow-white Range Rover SUV crashed into a tree. Both men remained unharmed, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Stephen is doing well and is grateful that no one was hurt. He appreciates the concern and can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and doing well, a representative for Stephen Baldwin said.

It is not yet specified which of the brothers was driving the white SUV. According to police, there was heavy rain in the area. The car left the highway after being cut off by a large garbage truck and collided with a tree.

The published footage shows significant damage to the front bumper. Law enforcement officers are conducting an inquiry at the scene; no injuries among the participants have been recorded.

Alec Baldwin arrived in the Hamptons to participate in the International Film Festival, which ran from October 5 to 13. In a video filmed by fans, he stated:

I totaled my wife's car. I'm fine, my brother's fine

- said Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin also thanked the East Hampton officers for their assistance at the scene. The actor noted that they were "so kind and pleasant with all of this."

Addition

In the US, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted in connection with the shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021, was released from prison. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a native of Ukraine, died in the incident.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldEvents
New York City