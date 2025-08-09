Alaska ready to host Trump-Putin meeting - governor

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 9826 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 66746 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 52718 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 158162 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 154810 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 82286 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 133941 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 74589 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 53599 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38371 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 27912 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 37002 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 30015 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 29572 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for Russia03:19 AM • 8936 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 158116 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 105528 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 154766 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 168732 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 125584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 168732 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 179457 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 192607 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 196947 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 184677 views
Actual
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
BFM TV
Fox News

Alaska ready to host Trump-Putin meeting - governor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the state's readiness to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska.

Alaska ready to host Trump-Putin meeting - governor

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the state's readiness to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, writes UNN.

I welcome the upcoming meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Putin, which will take place here in the great state of Alaska. (...) It is fitting that discussions of global significance take place right here. (...) The world will be watching, and Alaska is ready to host this historic meeting.

- wrote Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on X.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine