Alaska ready to host Trump-Putin meeting - governor

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the state's readiness to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, writes UNN.

I welcome the upcoming meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Putin, which will take place here in the great state of Alaska. (...) It is fitting that discussions of global significance take place right here. (...) The world will be watching, and Alaska is ready to host this historic meeting. - wrote Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on X.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.