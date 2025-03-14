AirPods will be able to translate conversations in real time thanks to the iOS 19 update
Kyiv • UNN
Apple plans to add a real-time conversation translation feature to AirPods with the release of iOS 19. This will allow users to communicate with people who speak other languages directly through the headphones.
Apple is preparing to launch a new feature for its AirPods that will allow users to translate conversations in real time into another language. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Details
This innovation, which is expected as part of the update for AirPods, will be available after the release of the new version of iOS 19.
According to sources, the feature will provide seamless integration for users looking to communicate with people in different languages through their headphones.
This update will be an important step for Apple in improving the functionality of AirPods, which can compete with similar devices from other tech giants, such as Google, whose Pixel Buds model has long offered a similar capability.
According to previous reports, Apple will also announce significant changes in software this year, including a new design of operating systems for its iPhones, iPads and Macs. However, the company has not yet commented on these plans officially.
iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options11.03.25, 17:18 • 20167 views