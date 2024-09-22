Air strike injures 21 people in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy air strike on Kharkiv, 21 people were injured, including three children. Seven apartment buildings, a kindergarten and 21 cars were damaged, and 68 people were evacuated from a 16-story building.
In Kharkiv, 21 people were injured in an enemy air strike, 3 of them children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 21 people were injured, including three children.
The shelling damaged the windows and facades of seven apartment buildings, a kindergarten, and 21 cars. More than 80 people were evacuated from a 16-storey residential building near where an enemy bomb hit.
The rescuers extinguished the fires of four cars on a total area of 50 square meters. They also dismantled the destroyed structures of the entrance to the high-rise building.
Eight units of equipment and 44 employees of the State Emergency Service were involved in the response.
Kharkiv: number of people injured in shelling increases to 1822.09.24, 01:24 • 20698 views