Air raid alert declared in several regions of Ukraine amid Trump-Putin conversation

Against the backdrop of the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles, UNN reports.

Threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea - reported the Air Force.

Earlier, an air raid alert was also declared in the capital of Ukraine due to an enemy drone, and air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3.