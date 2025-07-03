Air raid alert declared in several regions of Ukraine amid Trump-Putin conversation
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons from Crimea. This comes amid an announced phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea
Earlier, an air raid alert was also declared in the capital of Ukraine due to an enemy drone, and air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region.
Earlier
US President Donald Trump confirmed a phone conversation with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin today, July 3.