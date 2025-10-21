Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared for the second time in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason for the signal was again ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missile use. Take care of your safety: immediately go to shelters and stay there until the alert is over. - stated in the KCMA post.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeastern direction.

Recall

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from the northeastern direction. Enemy tactical aviation activity was also recorded in the southeastern direction.