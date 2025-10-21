Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
October 20, 03:34 PM • 16096 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 33648 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 30756 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 40012 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 74472 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 31882 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 31913 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12229 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26957 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 27194 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
93%
751mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Russian plant leads to gas production cut in Kazakhstan - ReutersOctober 20, 04:17 PM • 3074 views
A Russian soldier tried to surrender but was killed by his own drone – Southern Defense ForcesVideoOctober 20, 04:48 PM • 6412 views
Trump announced the existence of a secret weapon he had been working on for four yearsOctober 20, 04:53 PM • 3480 views
Trump stated that 5-6 thousand soldiers die every week in the war in UkraineOctober 20, 05:01 PM • 3370 views
SSO showed a video of clearing the industrial zone in the Pokrovsk direction and capturing a prisonerVideoOctober 20, 05:48 PM • 4828 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 20814 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 74472 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 49412 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 120465 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 86497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Luxembourg
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 14280 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 69626 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 66102 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 85761 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 83191 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
WhatsApp
The New York Times

Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2640 views

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared for the second time in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason for the signal was the threat of ballistic missile use from the northeast.

Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared for the second time in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The reason for the signal was again ballistic missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missile use. Take care of your safety: immediately go to shelters and stay there until the alert is over.

- stated in the KCMA post.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat of ballistic missile use from the northeastern direction.

Recall

On the night of October 21, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic weapons from the northeastern direction. Enemy tactical aviation activity was also recorded in the southeastern direction.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv