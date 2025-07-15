Air raid alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of two enemy MiG-31Ks

An air raid alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the take-off of two enemy MiG-31K aircraft, carriers of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! The take-off of 2 MiG-31K from the Savosleyka airfield has been recorded. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air raid alert in all regions.

"An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alert," the Kyiv City Military Administration stated, among others.

