Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv: KCSA advises to close windows
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a temporary deterioration in air quality has been recorded due to increased dust concentrations. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water until the situation improves.
The air condition in Kyiv has temporarily deteriorated: it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the premises and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
As of 15:00 on October 2, there is a temporary deterioration in the air condition in Kyiv
As indicated, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded. "The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and cross-border impact," the report says.
The KCSA reminded that, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , on October 1 and 2, dust from the Caspian lowland was predicted to enter the territory of Kyiv region.
According to the KCSA, it is recommended to improve the air situation:
- close the windows;
- limit the time spent outside;
- drink plenty of water;
- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
