Air quality is deteriorating in Kyiv: KCSA advises to close windows

The air condition in Kyiv has temporarily deteriorated: it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the premises and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

As of 15:00 on October 2, there is a temporary deterioration in the air condition in Kyiv - reported the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA.

As indicated, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded. "The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and cross-border impact," the report says.

The KCSA reminded that, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , on October 1 and 2, dust from the Caspian lowland was predicted to enter the territory of Kyiv region.

According to the KCSA, it is recommended to improve the air situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

