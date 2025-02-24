Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized, recommendations on restrictions on staying outside are canceled, reports UNN with reference to the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the KCSA.

As of 18:00 on February 24, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled, - the statement said.

Right bank

At the stationary air monitoring station at 28 Turivska St. , the overall air quality index is 26 (low level of pollution).

At the stationary air monitoring station at 20 Shchuseva Street, the overall air quality index is 40 (low level of pollution).

At the stationary air monitoring station at 64-G, European Union Avenue, the overall air quality index is 31 (low level of pollution).

At the stationary air monitoring station at 22 Kitaivska Street, the overall air quality index is 49 (low level of pollution).

Left bank

At the stationary air monitoring station at the following address: 7/1 Kharkivske Shosse St. The general air quality index is 29 (low level of pollution).

At the stationary air monitoring station at 26, Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street, the overall air quality index is 45 (low level of pollution).

Addendum

The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulfur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), O3 (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.

Recall

On the morning of February 24, Kyiv recorded high levels of air pollution due to dust accumulation and low winds. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking more water.