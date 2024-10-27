Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what monitoring sensors show
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv has yellow and orange levels of air pollution with an index of 67. The capital ranks 56th in the global air quality rating IQAir.
In Kyiv, the air condition has deteriorated, with "yellow" and sometimes "orange" levels in most districts of the capital, UNN reports, citing SaveEcoBot.
As of 10:00 on October 27, 2024, the air quality index in Kyiv is 67, indicating a moderate level of pollution due to fine dust.
Such air can cause mild discomfort to sensitive people.
Kyiv ranks 56th in the IQAir global air quality rating.
Recall
Dangerous levels of air pollution have become not just numbers in environmental reports, but a reality that Kyiv residents face every day. We have all been observing heavy dust and smog in the capital for weeks, and the indicators in Kyiv Digital were frighteningly high. Therefore, UNN checkedwho and how monitors air quality in Kyiv and what impact pollution has on people's health.