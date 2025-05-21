Air pollution due to Russian aggression: in Zaporizhzhia alone, losses amounted to about UAH 270 million

Only in the Zaporizhzhia region, 269 cases of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere were recorded due to shelling and fires caused by hostilities. The total amount of damage caused to the environment as a result of air pollution exceeded 269 million 893 thousand hryvnias.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District.

Details

The State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District continues to record environmental damage caused by armed aggression.

In the period from February 24, 2022 and the beginning of May 2025, inspectors recorded 269 cases of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere, which were the result of shelling and fires caused by hostilities. The total amount of damage caused to the environment as a result of air pollution in the Zaporizhzhia region exceeded 269 million 893 thousand hryvnias - the message says.

It is noted that all collected materials with relevant calculations have been submitted to law enforcement agencies for inclusion in criminal proceedings in order to bring the perpetrators to justice and the Operational Headquarters at the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Supplement

Damage caused to the environment by shelling of Ukrainian military facilities, as of the first quarter of this year, is estimated at UAH 367 billion or USD 9 billion.