Air Force warns of a missile heading towards Kirovohrad region

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a guided missile, probably an X-59, fired in the direction of Kirovohrad region, UNN reports.

Details

"A guided missile, probably an X-59, in the direction of Kirovohrad region!" - reads a message from the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

Prior to that, there were reports of enemy tactical aviation activity in the Sea of Azov.

In Kirovohrad region during Russian night attack there was shootdown, without consequences - RMA