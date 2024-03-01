Air Force warns of a missile heading towards Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force warned that a guided missile, possibly an X-59, was fired toward Kirovohrad region.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of a guided missile, probably an X-59, fired in the direction of Kirovohrad region, UNN reports.
Details
"A guided missile, probably an X-59, in the direction of Kirovohrad region!" - reads a message from the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.
Prior to that, there were reports of enemy tactical aviation activity in the Sea of Azov.
