In Kirovohrad region during Russian night attack there was shootdown, without consequences - RMA

In Kirovohrad region, during a nighttime missile and drone attack by Russian troops, there was shootdown, without consequences, said the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night, the Russian aggressor attacked with drones and missiles. 11 "shaheds" were destroyed. There was also shootdown in the Kirovohrad region. There were no consequences - Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 out of 13 shaheds and two aircraft missiles