Air defense system operates in Kyiv region due to Russian drone attack
Enemy drones were spotted moving in Kyiv region during an air alert. Air defense forces are actively working to protect the region from attacks by Russian attack drones.
Air defense is operating in Kyiv region during an air alert due to Russia's attack with attack drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
“Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region,” CRMA said in a statement.
