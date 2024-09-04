Air defense and capabilities at the front: Zelenskyy says September should be effective

The whole of September should be productive for Ukraine. First of all, this concerns air defense, opportunities at the front and in recovery. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address and announced meetings with partners, UNN reports .

We are preparing important meetings with our partners. Something that can and should strengthen our position - not only of Ukraine, but of all of us in Europe, all of us in the world who want a real end to this war and real joint work to ensure that security never collapses again. This week, next week and the whole of September must be productive for all of us. First and foremost, this concerns air defense, our capabilities at the front and in reconstruction. We are preparing meaningful things - Zelensky said.

Addendum

In July, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would double its air defense over the summer.

Ukraine and Ireland sign bilateral security agreement