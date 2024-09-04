ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Ukraine and Ireland sign bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Ireland sign bilateral security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28258 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris have signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation. The document was concluded between the two countries, the President's Office reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris have signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office. 

Details

The Office of the President noted that this year Ireland has committed to allocate another 128 million euros to our country for non-lethal military support and at least 40 million euros for humanitarian aid.

Ireland will also provide demining systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment and will continue to participate in the demining coalition. In addition, the country will explore other potential avenues of support within Defense Contact Group capability coalitions, such as the IT Coalition.

Ireland will ensure ongoing training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement outline humanitarian aid, as well as support for recovery and implementation of reforms, in particular on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Ireland will contribute to bringing the Russian Federation to justice, compensation for damages caused by aggression, and further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia - summarized in the OPU.

The document also provides that Ireland will continue to make diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula and participate in the activities of a number of working groups and in the implementation of specific elements of the Formula, in particular in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

We will remind

On Wednesday, September 4, Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris arrived on a visit to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

