Ukraine and Ireland sign bilateral security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris have signed an agreement on support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Office of the President noted that this year Ireland has committed to allocate another 128 million euros to our country for non-lethal military support and at least 40 million euros for humanitarian aid.

Ireland will also provide demining systems and explosive ordnance disposal equipment and will continue to participate in the demining coalition. In addition, the country will explore other potential avenues of support within Defense Contact Group capability coalitions, such as the IT Coalition.

Ireland will ensure ongoing training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement outline humanitarian aid, as well as support for recovery and implementation of reforms, in particular on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Ireland will contribute to bringing the Russian Federation to justice, compensation for damages caused by aggression, and further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia - summarized in the OPU.

The document also provides that Ireland will continue to make diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula and participate in the activities of a number of working groups and in the implementation of specific elements of the Formula, in particular in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

On Wednesday, September 4, Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris arrived on a visit to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.