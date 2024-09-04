Air defense in Kyiv region due to launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the Kyiv region due to the launch of cruise missiles from Russian Tu-95MS aircraft. Authorities are urging citizens to immediately move to shelters for safety, as the situation remains dangerous.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.
Details
According to KCMA chief Sergei Popko, an air alert has been declared due to the launch of cruise missiles from russian Tu-95MS aircraft.
Therefore, the authorities urge citizens not to ignore the alarms and immediately move to a shelter for safety.
