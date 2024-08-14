Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to movement of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones was spotted in Kyiv region. Air Defense Forces are actively working in the region, and people are asked not to take pictures or film the work of the defenders.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
"Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders," the message reads .
