Air Defense Forces in Kyiv Region: What's Happening in the Region
Kyiv • UNN
The KRMA reported on the work of air defense against enemy drones in the Kyiv region. People are urged to follow safety rules and stay in shelters.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region to target enemy drones, the KRMA reported on Saturday morning, UNN reports.
Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region
The CRMA also urged not to photograph or film the work of our defenders.
"Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," CRMA added.
A woman was killed in a massive attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region on the night of October 26. In addition, a 13-year-old boy was wounded.