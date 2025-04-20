$41.380.00
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
02:07 PM • 4624 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 14766 views

April 20, 06:46 AM • 14766 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 33094 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 40012 views

April 19, 03:10 PM • 40012 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 46747 views

April 19, 03:04 PM • 46747 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 29252 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23822 views

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23822 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20104 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80985 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86052 views

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86052 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Menu
Tags
Authors
Defense Forces' Air Defense downed approximately 700 Russian aerial targets in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

For the week from April 14 to 20, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 699 Russian aerial targets. Among them were 159 attack Shahed drones, 3 "Iskander-K" missiles, and hundreds of other drones.

Defense Forces' Air Defense downed approximately 700 Russian aerial targets in a week

Over the week, Ukrainian military air defense destroyed 699 Russian air targets, including 159 Shahed-type strike UAVs. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that during the week from April 14 to April 20, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 699 air targets:

  • 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
    • 159 Shahed-type strike UAVs;
      •  201 reconnaissance UAVs;
        • 336 UAVs of other types.

          Air Force aviation conducted 140 aircraft sorties during the week, including:

          • over 80 – for fighter aircraft cover;
            • about 50 – for fire damage and air support for troops.

              Air Force pilots carried out dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, areas of concentration of equipment and personnel were hit

              - the message says.

              Also, during the week, units of unmanned aerial systems of the Combined Rifle Brigade of the Air Force conducted 515 combat sorties, including:

              • 399 reconnaissance sorties using UAVs;
                • 116 sorties for the use of drops and FPV-drones.

                  Enemy combat losses approximately amounted to:

                  • over 10 personnel;
                    • 8 enemy shelters;
                      • 2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs, 1 Lancet loitering munition.

                        AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day20.04.25, 08:55 • 3260 views

                        Anna Murashko

                        Anna Murashko

                        War
                        Armed Forces of Ukraine
                        Shahed-136
                        9K720 Iskander
