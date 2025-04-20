Defense Forces' Air Defense downed approximately 700 Russian aerial targets in a week

Over the week, Ukrainian military air defense destroyed 699 Russian air targets, including 159 Shahed-type strike UAVs. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is reported that during the week from April 14 to April 20, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 699 air targets:

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

159 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

201 reconnaissance UAVs;

336 UAVs of other types.

Air Force aviation conducted 140 aircraft sorties during the week, including:

over 80 – for fighter aircraft cover;

about 50 – for fire damage and air support for troops.

Air Force pilots carried out dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, areas of concentration of equipment and personnel were hit - the message says.

Also, during the week, units of unmanned aerial systems of the Combined Rifle Brigade of the Air Force conducted 515 combat sorties, including:

399 reconnaissance sorties using UAVs;

116 sorties for the use of drops and FPV-drones.

Enemy combat losses approximately amounted to:

over 10 personnel;

8 enemy shelters;

2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs, 1 Lancet loitering munition.

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day