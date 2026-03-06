Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv 6 March 2026

Explosions are heard in Kyiv - air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital. Stay in shelters until the official all-clear signal - the message says.

The Air Force warned about the movement of enemy drones towards Kyiv.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones