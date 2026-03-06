Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv 6 March 2026

$43.810.09
03:35 PM • 14678 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 16487 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 19460 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 35300 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 18010 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 19528 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 19232 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18871 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19444 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16782 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Publications
Exclusives
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Andriy Pyshnyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Latvia
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv 6 March 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense forces are eliminating threats in the sky over the capital. Enemy drones are moving towards the city.

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv

Explosions are heard in Kyiv - air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital. Stay in shelters until the official all-clear signal 

- the message says.

The Air Force warned about the movement of enemy drones towards Kyiv.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 950 occupiers and over 1,600 drones

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv