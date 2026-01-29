Air Defense Failure and "Bureaucratic Hell": How Ukraine's "Cobweb" Operation Made the US Worry About Its F-35s

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 3080 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 11550 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 15047 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 13612 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 13633 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 16563 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18832 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13858 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 25154 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24368 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0.7m/s
93%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Warsaw debunks Russian fake news about reselling Polish generators in UkraineJanuary 28, 05:50 PM • 2948 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10265 views
Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from GermanyJanuary 28, 08:46 PM • 2712 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34January 28, 08:56 PM • 4322 views
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar09:19 PM • 4352 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 35675 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 64729 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 91538 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 70883 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 89513 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
White House
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10280 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 38460 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36962 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43599 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 46206 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Sukhoi Su-30

Air Defense Failure and "Bureaucratic Hell": How Ukraine's "Cobweb" Operation Made the US Worry About Its F-35s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

A Pentagon report revealed that US military bases are defenseless against drones due to legislative confusion. This creates legal paradoxes and makes timely response to threats impossible.

Air Defense Failure and "Bureaucratic Hell": How Ukraine's "Cobweb" Operation Made the US Worry About Its F-35s

The successful Ukrainian operation "Cobweb," which destroyed a number of Russian strategic bombers, has forced the Pentagon to reconsider the defense of its own facilities. A report by the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense revealed that key military bases and factories remain vulnerable to small UAVs not due to a lack of weapons, but due to confusion in legislation and regulations. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the document "Management Advisory: Immediate Attention Required to Protect DoD Covered Assets," the current US Code does not include training bases in the list of facilities subject to mandatory anti-drone protection. This creates a legal paradox: at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, where fifth-generation F-35 fighter pilots are trained, personnel may not have the legal authority to shoot down drones, even if they appear directly over the aircraft.

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after the "Web" special operation - source08.01.26, 15:02 • 2960 views

An even more complex situation has arisen with Plant No. 42 in Palmdale, where secret aviation components are manufactured. Despite repeated appearances of unknown UAVs over the facility during 2024-2025, disputes arose within the US Air Force and the Pentagon as to whether this plant was included in the list of protected areas. Bureaucratic uncertainty effectively paralyzes the ability to respond in a timely manner to potential threats.

The 67-second formula: lack of time for coordination

Military exercises have shown that in modern conditions, security structures have only 67 seconds to identify a target and coordinate actions between local authorities, states, and federal services. Any delay in this chain makes even the most modern air defense systems powerless against a swarm of cheap commercial drones capable of disabling expensive equipment in open parking lots.

Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 202531.12.25, 19:17 • 6620 views

Currently, the Pentagon is urgently trying to synchronize the actions of more than 500 military bases across the United States. The main challenge remains the creation of a unified structure that will allow commanders on the ground to make decisions about destroying intruders without the risk of criminal prosecution due to conflicting civilian laws.

The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation10.12.25, 11:17 • 30937 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Arizona
United States Air Force
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States