10:24 AM • 14984 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 26337 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 22038 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 57486 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30645 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 55079 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 50532 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 82495 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 50181 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 193141 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Air attack on Kyiv: UAV debris fell in a green zone - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4254 views

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of fragments of a Russian drone onto a green zone has been recorded. Emergency services are already working at the scene.

Air attack on Kyiv: UAV debris fell in a green zone - Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the fall of fragments of a Russian drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the UAV fragment fell on a green area. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, Klitschko added.

He added that the enemy drone attack continues and urged residents of the capital to stay in shelters.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on the verification of information regarding the fall of UAV fragments.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 2, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv - air defense is operating in the capital of Ukraine, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv