Air attack on Kyiv: UAV debris fell in a green zone - Klychko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the fall of fragments of a Russian drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the UAV fragment fell on a green area. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene, Klitschko added.

He added that the enemy drone attack continues and urged residents of the capital to stay in shelters.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on the verification of information regarding the fall of UAV fragments.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 2, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv - air defense is operating in the capital of Ukraine, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank.