What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

AI could affect almost 40 percent of jobs worldwide - IMF

AI could affect almost 40 percent of jobs worldwide - IMF

 59105 views

According to the IMF, artificial intelligence could affect 40% of jobs globally, with differences between developed and developing countries potentially exacerbating inequality.

Artificial intelligence can replace or modify about 40% of jobs worldwide. This was reported by the International Monetary Fund, UNN reports.

Details

The IMF has identified the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the global labor market. According to the analysis, almost 40 percent of the world's employed will be affected by the new technology.

In developed economies, about 60% of jobs could be affected by AI. However, this impact will not necessarily be negative. Sometimes AI can increase productivity.

However, in about 50% of cases, AI will be able to perform key tasks instead of workers. The result will be a decrease in demand for labor, lower wages, and reduced hiring. In extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear.

At the same time, in emerging markets and low-income countries, AI vulnerability is expected to reach 40% and 26%, respectively. 

However, the IMF's findings also suggest that such countries generally do not have the infrastructure or skilled labor force to take advantage of AI. This raises the risk that over time, this technology could worsen inequality between nations.

Volkswagen plans to integrate ChatGPT into its cars10.01.24, 03:11 • 40455 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

