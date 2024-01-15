AI could affect almost 40 percent of jobs worldwide - IMF

Artificial intelligence can replace or modify about 40% of jobs worldwide. This was reported by the International Monetary Fund, UNN reports.

Details

The IMF has identified the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the global labor market. According to the analysis, almost 40 percent of the world's employed will be affected by the new technology.

In developed economies, about 60% of jobs could be affected by AI. However, this impact will not necessarily be negative. Sometimes AI can increase productivity.

However, in about 50% of cases, AI will be able to perform key tasks instead of workers. The result will be a decrease in demand for labor, lower wages, and reduced hiring. In extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear.

At the same time, in emerging markets and low-income countries, AI vulnerability is expected to reach 40% and 26%, respectively.

However, the IMF's findings also suggest that such countries generally do not have the infrastructure or skilled labor force to take advantage of AI. This raises the risk that over time, this technology could worsen inequality between nations.

