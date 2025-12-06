AFU received a new batch of Flamingo cruise missiles: photos shown online

Fire Point company handed over another batch of Flamingo cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photojournalist Yefrem Lukatsky announced this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

He reminded that this company produces FP-1 drones, which are involved in more than 50% of all launches deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

And another important nuance: these drones are approximately three times cheaper than similar devices from a state manufacturer - wrote the correspondent.

He said that his good friend - the commander of the unmanned systems regiment - came to Kyiv from the front to find a way to get more such drones.

The queue for them in the army is huge. His assessment is simple: these attack drones really work well and prove to be effective - added Lukatsky.

For reference

The Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile has a flight range of up to 3000 km, which is twice as much as the American Tomahawk.

However, the main difference of the missile is that its use on the territory of Russia does not require the permission of allies, as is the case with weapons from partner countries.

