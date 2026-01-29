The StopOdrex platform, created by the families of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at Odrex, has been blocked for the third time. According to the activists' plan, the platform was supposed to become an independent space where people could publicly or anonymously tell their stories without fear, communicate with people who had similar experiences, and follow the progress of the "Odrex Case." Read why the scandalous "Odrex" clinic is so diligently working to block the platform in the UNN material.

The independent StopOdrex platform has become a "bone in the throat" for the administration of the "Odrex" clinic, which is trying to stop its work at all costs – believes Svitlana Huk, the widow of a former Odrex clinic patient. In an exclusive comment to UNN, the woman said that the blocking of StopOdrex is not an accident and indicates the clinic's fear of publicity. According to her, if the medical institution had nothing to hide, such actions would not have occurred.

"In my opinion, this is an attempt, so to speak, to 'shut people up' in a similar way – by blocking the website, so that people cannot write their stories and talk about their bitter experiences in the media space. You understand, if 'Odrex' really had nothing to fear and nothing to hide, then, of course, no one would resort to such low actions as blocking the website. No one would do this if they were truly a clinic with a high level of medical services," Svitlana Huk stated.

In addition, the widow noted that although a number of criminal proceedings have been opened against the "Odrex" clinic, this has not led to systemic decisions from the Ministry of Health.

According to the woman, despite statements about "successful inspections," the situation around the clinic indicates otherwise, and the revocation of one of its licenses at the end of the year only confirms the existence of problems.

"I don't know if these criminal proceedings are being investigated. There are not one or two of them. Ten is what I know. This can no longer be ignored and silenced. And how many more are there who are afraid to talk about it out of fear. And there are many of us. What will happen next at all? It's unclear what's happening. What is this? Some kind of mafia? Mutual cover-up? Or what? It's clear: a raven won't peck out another raven's eye, right? Is there already cover-up from above? From the Ministry of Health. Although they were previously deprived of one license. The one that ceased to be valid from January 1st. That is, this is also an indicator that not everything is so smooth there and not everything is actually as beautiful and elegant as they try to present it. It's no secret to anyone that the 'Odrex' clinic, and in particular its general director, are, so to speak, under the patronage of our Minister of Health," the widow drew attention to the conflict of interest.

Svitlana Huk also shared her concerns with the editorial office. She suggested that further escalation of pressure on those who publicly speak about their experience of treatment at Odrex could turn into physical violence.

"Or maybe the physical elimination of those victims who lost their loved ones, who lost their health, will begin? I don't even understand what is happening today. What steps will they take next? What – remove 'inconvenient' witnesses or what?" Svitlana Huk asks.

Despite the third blocking of the StopOdrex platform, representatives of the Odrex clinic publicly deny any involvement. During a press conference at the "Interfax-Ukraine" agency, the clinic's lawyers stated that they allegedly knew nothing about the StopOdrex website, where families of deceased patients and former patients published their treatment stories.

"We don't know the site," said Masі Nayem, the lawyer for the scandalous clinic, answering journalists' questions.

The same position was voiced by Anna Kalynchuk, a lawyer at MILLER law firm, adding that she also knew nothing about it.

However, the facts indicate otherwise, as previously stated by Khrystyna Totkailo, co-founder of the StopOdrex platform, the repeated blocking of the website occurred precisely after appeals from companies associated with the Odrex clinic.

Recall

Svitlana Huk knows firsthand the methods by which the Odrex clinic fights "inconvenient" witnesses. After her husband's death during treatment at Odrex, the woman tried to achieve an investigation and justice, but, according to her, instead of answers, she faced severe psychological pressure and intimidation. In an interview with UNN, Svitlana said that clinic representatives systematically demanded money from her, threatened to take away property, and sued her. The constant pressure was so strong that she was in a critical emotional state and even thought about suicide. Despite this, the woman did not give up the fight, achieved the opening of criminal proceedings, and publicly told her story, emphasizing that her experience is an example of how the "Odrex" medical institution tries to break those who do not agree to remain silent and endure.