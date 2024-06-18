After the heat wave, a cold snap will come to Ukraine, with temperatures dropping to 18° in some places - weather forecaster

A cold snap will come to Ukraine in the coming days due to a cold atmospheric front, weather forecaster Natalia Didenko said, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow - heat, the day after tomorrow - freshness again!" Didenko wrote on Facebook.

In Ukraine, she said, on June 19, +28+32 degrees are expected throughout the day, up to +34 degrees in the south. No rain. "There are only some synoptic "fleas" in Volyn, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, in the sense of localized rains," she added.

"On June 20, a cold atmospheric front will come to Ukraine, so in the west, north, as well as in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, the temperature will drop to +20+25 degrees, and in the northern regions of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, even to +18+22 degrees! The drop in air temperature on Thursday will, of course, be accompanied by rains and thunderstorms," said Didenko.

However, according to her, "the east, south and a large part of the central regions will still be in the sun and heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather forecast, on June 19, Kyiv is expected to have dry, sunny, hot weather with an air temperature of +28+30 degrees. On June 20, due to the visit of a cold atmospheric front (map below), the capital will freshen up to +20+23 degrees, with short-term rain and thunderstorms expected.

"Due to the passage of the atmospheric front on June 20, the atmospheric pressure will decrease, pressure and temperature jumps can negatively affect meteorologists, especially people with cardiovascular diseases. Be attentive to yourself and those around you. And again. Tomorrow - heat, the day after tomorrow - cooling (except in the south and east). The heat is not excessive, so you can safely refrain from air conditioning," she summarized.

