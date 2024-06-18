Dry weather in most of Ukraine and up to 30°: today's forecast

No precipitation is expected throughout Ukraine on June 18, except for short-term rain and thunderstorms in the eastern regions, with temperatures ranging from 13°C at night to 30°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with short-term rain and thunderstorms in the eastern regions only in the afternoon.

The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature is 13-18° at night and 25-30° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Temperatures at night will be 13-18°, during the day 25-30°; in Kyiv at night 15-17°, during the day 26-28°.