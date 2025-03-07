After the dispute with Trump, the level of trust in Zelensky rose to nearly 70% - survey

The level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelensky has increased among Ukrainians after the escalation of relations with the USA and the dispute with Donald Trump to nearly 70%. This is stated in a survey by KIIS, conducted from February 14 to March 4, reports UNN.

It is reported that as of the first half of February 2025, prior to the escalation of relations between Ukraine and the USA, 57% of Ukrainians trusted President V. Zelensky, while 37% did not trust him. The trust-distrust balance was +20%.

Furthermore, during the period from February 14 to March 4, 2025, the level of trust increased to 67%, while the share of those who do not trust decreased to 29%. Accordingly, the trust-distrust balance improved to +38%. - this is stated in the survey results.

At the same time, during the period from February 14 to March 4, 2025, many resonant events took place, including an emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025. The graph below shows the trust indicators during the period before February 14-28, 2025 (before the meeting at the White House) and during the period from March 1-4 (after the meeting).

"As can be seen, already during the period from February 14-28, 2025, trust became higher than from February 4-9, 2025, and during the period from March 1-4, 2025, trust in V. Zelensky increased to 68%. Distrust during the period from March 1-4, 2025, was 27%. The trust-distrust balance for the period from March 1-4, 2025, was +41%", - it is stated in the message.

It is noted that in all regions of Ukraine the situation is quite similar and the trust-distrust balance is positive. Trust in the President is slightly lower in Eastern Ukraine, but even in this region, the majority trust V. Zelensky - 60% trust and 36% do not trust him. In other regions (West, Center, South), 66-69% trust him and 28-30% do not trust him.

The Executive Director of KIIS Anton Grushetsky commented on the survey results.

"At least as of now, we are observing a process of unification of society against the backdrop of new challenges facing Ukraine. The increase in trust in the President over the last period (while it had been steadily declining from the beginning of the full-scale invasion until December 2024) indicates that we are now witnessing a 'rally around the flag'," - said Grushetsky.

According to him, the further dynamics will depend on whether the atmosphere will be emotionally charged with increased risks or whether there will be a cooling and a more constructive conversation (with, of course, support for the defense efforts of Ukrainians).

Trump announced significant progress with Ukraine and Russia over the past two days

Reference

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion survey "Omnibus" from February 14 to March 4.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine) with 1,029 respondents.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who were residing in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine at the time of the survey.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Supplement

On March 6, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the teams from Ukraine and the USA began working on a meeting. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week.

The Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff, announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.