After the dispute with Trump, the level of trust in Zelensky rose to nearly 70% - survey

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17827 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109288 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170210 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107200 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343660 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173781 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145035 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196163 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124904 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86792 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11674 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24493 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12321 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21371 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17827 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86826 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109288 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170210 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160499 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21398 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24514 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38772 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47369 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135928 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

After the dispute with Trump, the level of trust in Zelensky rose to nearly 70% - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13809 views

The level of trust in President Zelensky increased from 57% to 68% after the escalation of relations with the USA. The largest growth occurred after the emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025.

After the dispute with Trump, the level of trust in Zelensky rose to nearly 70% - survey

The level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelensky has increased among Ukrainians after the escalation of relations with the USA and the dispute with Donald Trump to nearly 70%. This is stated in a survey by KIIS, conducted from February 14 to March 4, reports UNN.

It is reported that as of the first half of February 2025, prior to the escalation of relations between Ukraine and the USA, 57% of Ukrainians trusted President V. Zelensky, while 37% did not trust him. The trust-distrust balance was +20%.

Furthermore, during the period from February 14 to March 4, 2025, the level of trust increased to 67%, while the share of those who do not trust decreased to 29%. Accordingly, the trust-distrust balance improved to +38%.

- this is stated in the survey results.

At the same time, during the period from February 14 to March 4, 2025, many resonant events took place, including an emotional meeting at the White House on February 28, 2025. The graph below shows the trust indicators during the period before February 14-28, 2025 (before the meeting at the White House) and during the period from March 1-4 (after the meeting).

"As can be seen, already during the period from February 14-28, 2025, trust became higher than from February 4-9, 2025, and during the period from March 1-4, 2025, trust in V. Zelensky increased to 68%. Distrust during the period from March 1-4, 2025, was 27%. The trust-distrust balance for the period from March 1-4, 2025, was +41%", - it is stated in the message.

It is noted that in all regions of Ukraine the situation is quite similar and the trust-distrust balance is positive. Trust in the President is slightly lower in Eastern Ukraine, but even in this region, the majority trust V. Zelensky - 60% trust and 36% do not trust him. In other regions (West, Center, South), 66-69% trust him and 28-30% do not trust him.

The Executive Director of KIIS Anton Grushetsky commented on the survey results.

"At least as of now, we are observing a process of unification of society against the backdrop of new challenges facing Ukraine. The increase in trust in the President over the last period (while it had been steadily declining from the beginning of the full-scale invasion until December 2024) indicates that we are now witnessing a 'rally around the flag'," - said Grushetsky.

According to him, the further dynamics will depend on whether the atmosphere will be emotionally charged with increased risks or whether there will be a cooling and a more constructive conversation (with, of course, support for the defense efforts of Ukrainians).

Trump announced significant progress with Ukraine and Russia over the past two days06.03.25, 22:40 • 23096 views

Reference

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion survey "Omnibus" from February 14 to March 4.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine) with 1,029 respondents.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who were residing in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine at the time of the survey.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Supplement

On March 6, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the teams from Ukraine and the USA began working on a meeting. Kyiv hopes for the first results next week.

The Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff, announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
