After the death of 21-year-old footballer Billy Vigar, fans demand a ban on concrete walls near pitches

The death of former Arsenal player Billy Vigar, who suffered a fatal injury during a match when he crashed into a concrete barrier, has caused a wave of outrage among fans. They launched a petition calling for the adoption of "Vigar's Law" - to ban concrete walls around football fields, UNN reports with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Fans believe Vigar's death could have been avoided. The petition for "Vigar's Law," which bans concrete walls around football fields, gathered over 1,000 signatures on Thursday evening, just hours after Chichester City announced the forward's death, the publication writes.

"We, football fans, urgently call for the demolition of concrete walls and other hard, immovable structures surrounding football fields," the petition on Change.org states.

"Billy's death is not an isolated incident - countless players at all levels have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, concussions, and life-altering injuries, as a result of these dangerous obstacles," it continues.

It is noted that many fields, especially at the grassroots and community level, remain enclosed by solid brick walls located just a few feet from the sideline. These walls, as emphasized, serve no significant sporting function, yet they pose an undeniable danger.

"Billy Vigar's death must be the last. We owe it to his memory - and to every player who steps onto a football field - to ensure that no one else suffers such an unnecessary tragedy," the petition states.

Fans' reaction to the footballer's death online

Truly terrible news. Hopefully, Billy Vigar's legacy will lead to a permanent shift in safety measures at grounds across the country. – said one of them.

Another wrote: "It's terrible when a 21-year-old plays his favorite game on Saturday and loses his life. The walls at this ground should have been demolished or carpeted. This is a tragic and avoidable incident. Rest in peace, young man."

Billy Vigar's death is so sad because it was 100% avoidable. The Football Association must change the rules regarding walls in football stadiums. - emphasized a third.

Something needs to be done about the brick walls used as perimeter fences. They are dangerous for fans and even more dangerous for players on the field. - wrote another.

Daily Mail Sport contacted Wingate & Finchley Football Club and sought comment from the Football Association (FA), but they expressed condolences and did not provide details.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Billy Vigar's death. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. – said a spokesperson for the Football Association.

Addition

In 2022, Bath City player Alex Fletcher suffered multiple skull fractures after a horrific collision with a concrete advertising hoarding. He was placed in a coma and required emergency brain surgery but survived.

Earlier, UNN reported that young English footballer Billy Vigar, who previously played for the Arsenal academy in London, died on Thursday, September 25, at the age of 21. The cause of death was a severe head injury sustained during a match for Chichester City. According to the BBC and Independent, the footballer, while trying to prevent the ball from going out of bounds, likely hit a concrete wall.

According to the athlete's family, Vigar was placed in an induced coma after the injury. Despite the surgery, his condition remained critical, and his life could not be saved.