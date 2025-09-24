$41.380.00
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 6194 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 12058 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 14290 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
11:04 AM • 24133 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16640 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28721 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17599 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17963 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14981 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
After severe injuries, a detainee of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center died; he was accused of the death of another inmate by an employee - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

In the Kyiv pre-trial detention center on September 17, an inmate fell ill and was hospitalized with severe internal injuries. The man, who was accused of involvement in the death of another inmate, died in the hospital on September 24.

After severe injuries, a detainee of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center died; he was accused of the death of another inmate by an employee - prosecutor's office

An investigation has been launched into the death of an inmate in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the possible abuse of power or official authority by law enforcement officers, which led to grave consequences (Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation materials, on September 17, one of the inmates in a cell of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center felt unwell - doctors found severe internal injuries. He was hospitalized and operated on," the agency noted.

According to the SBI, "after a medical examination, doctors found severe internal injuries: a closed abdominal injury, a ruptured spleen, a bruised pancreas, hematomas of the small intestine mesentery, and others. At the same time, no visible signs of beating - bruises, scratches, or abrasions - were found on the suspect's body."

As stated by the Prosecutor General's Office, "today, September 24, the man died in the hospital."

"It should be noted that the deceased accused was an employee of the same pre-trial detention center, who was accused of illegal actions that led to the death of another inmate," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"The deceased was one of five defendants in the case of beating another inmate to death in the "Kyiv pre-trial detention center." In August 2025, the SBI completed the pre-trial investigation into this fact and transferred the case to court," the SBI clarified.

Currently, as stated by the Prosecutor General's Office, primary investigative actions are underway. "All circumstances of the incident and the possible circle of involved persons are being established. The prosecutor's office is taking all measures to ensure a full, objective, and impartial investigation," the statement reads.

Death of an inmate in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: indictments sent to court against 5 prisoners and 4 employees of the institution11.08.25, 16:12 • 10733 views

Julia Shramko

