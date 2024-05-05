After Easter: how long to keep and what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87757 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38085 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70188 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113153 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114036 views
After Easter: how long to keep and what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103099 views

Boiled eggs can be stored without shells for up to 4 days, and peeled or stuffed eggs can be stored for up to 48 hours in the refrigerator. They can be used in salads, appetizers or to make an Italian Easter pie called Pasqualina.

At Easter we traditionally cook quite a lot of hard-boiled eggs. And often there is a question about how long they can be stored and where to use them. UNN studied this issue.

Storage of hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs have a lower shelf life than raw eggs. Naturally, they should be stored in the refrigerator. Unshelled hard-boiled eggs should be kept for no more than 4 days, and peeled or stuffed eggs for no more than 48 hours.

What to do with boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great base for salads and appetizers.

You can prepare, for example, a salad with green onions and cucumber, dressing it to your taste with sour cream or vegetable oil.

And you can make “Celtic Salad.”

Ingredients:

  • 4 large potatoes
  • 2 carrots
  • 2 boiled eggs
  • 1 stalk of green onion
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon of mustard
  • 1 tablespoon of vinegar
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation: boil potatoes and carrots in salted water until soft. Cool the vegetables and cut them into cubes. In a bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Image

Chop the green onions and eggs, then mix them with the vegetables. Add the dressing to the bowl with the vegetables and eggs and mix gently. Serve the Irish salad chilled.

Italian Easter pie "Pasqualina"

Ingredients

  • Puff pastry without yeast - 450 g
  • Chicken egg - 6 pcs
  • Spinach - 500 g
  • Garlic - 3 cloves.
  • Sunflower oil - 2 tbsp.
  • Butter - 25 g
  • Cottage cheese - 500 g 9 % fat content
  • Semi-hard cheese - 150 g
  • Salt, pepper - to taste
  • Egg yolk - 1 pc.
  • Milk - 1 tbsp.

If the puff pastry is frozen - defrost it.

The spinach should be rinsed well. Pat it dry with a paper towel and chop coarsely. Chop the peeled garlic coarsely as well.

Pour the vegetable oil into a deep pan and add the butter to it. Once the butter is melted, add the garlic prepared in advance to the skillet. Roast the garlic while stirring constantly for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add the prepared spinach and saute everything for 1 to 1.5 minutes.

Image

Place the cottage cheese in a deep bowl and beat with a blender or rub through a sieve. If desired, you can replace the cottage cheese with the same amount of ricotta.

Add the cooked spinach and garlic to the cottage cheese and beat in the egg. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the cottage cheese filling. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and add it to the cottage cheese filling, mix well. You can use any semi-hard cheese in this recipe.

Divide the puff pastry into two parts - one should be slightly larger. Roll out the larger part and place it in a baking mold, pre-greased with butter. Spread the dough over the surface of the prepared pie mold. Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork.

Juicy and tasty: simple recipes for barbecue meat and vegetables05.04.2024, 15:30 • 17574 views

Place the cottage cheese filling on the prepared dough. Peel the shells off the hard-boiled eggs. Place the eggs on top of the curd filling and press them down slightly so that they are in the middle of the cake.

Roll out the remaining puff pastry on a floured surface. Cover the pie with the pastry and pinch around the edges. Prick the entire surface with a fork.

Mix the egg yolk with the milk. Use a brush to brush the entire surface of the cake.

Bake the pie in a preheated oven heated to 180 degrees Celsius for about 45 minutes.

Family weekend: top movies for Easter weekend03.05.2024, 16:22 • 103525 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising