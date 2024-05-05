After Easter: how long to keep and what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs

At Easter we traditionally cook quite a lot of hard-boiled eggs. And often there is a question about how long they can be stored and where to use them. UNN studied this issue.

Storage of hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs have a lower shelf life than raw eggs. Naturally, they should be stored in the refrigerator. Unshelled hard-boiled eggs should be kept for no more than 4 days, and peeled or stuffed eggs for no more than 48 hours.

What to do with boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are a great base for salads and appetizers.

You can prepare, for example, a salad with green onions and cucumber, dressing it to your taste with sour cream or vegetable oil.

And you can make “Celtic Salad.”

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes

2 carrots

2 boiled eggs

1 stalk of green onion

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of mustard

1 tablespoon of vinegar

Salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation: boil potatoes and carrots in salted water until soft. Cool the vegetables and cut them into cubes. In a bowl mix mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Chop the green onions and eggs, then mix them with the vegetables. Add the dressing to the bowl with the vegetables and eggs and mix gently. Serve the Irish salad chilled.

Italian Easter pie "Pasqualina"

Ingredients

Puff pastry without yeast - 450 g

Chicken egg - 6 pcs

Spinach - 500 g

Garlic - 3 cloves.

Sunflower oil - 2 tbsp.

Butter - 25 g

Cottage cheese - 500 g 9 % fat content

Semi-hard cheese - 150 g

Salt, pepper - to taste

Egg yolk - 1 pc.

Milk - 1 tbsp.

If the puff pastry is frozen - defrost it.

The spinach should be rinsed well. Pat it dry with a paper towel and chop coarsely. Chop the peeled garlic coarsely as well.

Pour the vegetable oil into a deep pan and add the butter to it. Once the butter is melted, add the garlic prepared in advance to the skillet. Roast the garlic while stirring constantly for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add the prepared spinach and saute everything for 1 to 1.5 minutes.

Place the cottage cheese in a deep bowl and beat with a blender or rub through a sieve. If desired, you can replace the cottage cheese with the same amount of ricotta.

Add the cooked spinach and garlic to the cottage cheese and beat in the egg. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the cottage cheese filling. Grate the cheese on a coarse grater and add it to the cottage cheese filling, mix well. You can use any semi-hard cheese in this recipe.

Divide the puff pastry into two parts - one should be slightly larger. Roll out the larger part and place it in a baking mold, pre-greased with butter. Spread the dough over the surface of the prepared pie mold. Prick the bottom of the dough with a fork.

Place the cottage cheese filling on the prepared dough. Peel the shells off the hard-boiled eggs. Place the eggs on top of the curd filling and press them down slightly so that they are in the middle of the cake.

Roll out the remaining puff pastry on a floured surface. Cover the pie with the pastry and pinch around the edges. Prick the entire surface with a fork.

Mix the egg yolk with the milk. Use a brush to brush the entire surface of the cake.

Bake the pie in a preheated oven heated to 180 degrees Celsius for about 45 minutes.

