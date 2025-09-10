$41.250.03
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
After bad weather in Kyiv region, electricity was restored for over 50,000 families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

On Monday, September 8, due to thunderstorms and strong winds in the Kyiv region, over 50,000 households were left without electricity. Energy workers have restored power for most families, and work continues.

After bad weather in Kyiv region, electricity was restored for over 50,000 families

After emergency power outages on September 8 due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, more than 50,000 households remained without electricity. This was reported by the DTEK press service, according to UNN.

On September 8, Kyiv region was hit by thunderstorms and heavy rains, and strong winds caused emergency power outages.

- the post says.

During this time, energy workers managed to:

  • repair 43 lines
    • restore power to over 50,000 families

      "Work continues - we continue to work on specific requests. We thank all residents of Kyiv region for their patience and understanding!" - DTEK added.

      Recall

      On Monday, September 8, heavy rain caused flooding of Kyiv streets, residents are moving through water. The Kyiv City State Administration urged caution and provided contacts for emergency services.

      YASNO recommended not to panic, but to stock up on flashlights and power banks08.09.25, 16:03 • 2912 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Society
      Rains in Ukraine
      Electricity
      Kyiv Oblast
      DTEK
      Kyiv