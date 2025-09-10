After bad weather in Kyiv region, electricity was restored for over 50,000 families
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, September 8, due to thunderstorms and strong winds in the Kyiv region, over 50,000 households were left without electricity. Energy workers have restored power for most families, and work continues.
After emergency power outages on September 8 due to bad weather in the Kyiv region, more than 50,000 households remained without electricity. This was reported by the DTEK press service, according to UNN.
On September 8, Kyiv region was hit by thunderstorms and heavy rains, and strong winds caused emergency power outages.
During this time, energy workers managed to:
- repair 43 lines
- restore power to over 50,000 families
"Work continues - we continue to work on specific requests. We thank all residents of Kyiv region for their patience and understanding!" - DTEK added.
Recall
On Monday, September 8, heavy rain caused flooding of Kyiv streets, residents are moving through water. The Kyiv City State Administration urged caution and provided contacts for emergency services.
YASNO recommended not to panic, but to stock up on flashlights and power banks08.09.25, 16:03 • 2912 views