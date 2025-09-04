After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions

The Verkhovna Rada voted to resume live broadcasts of people's deputies' meetings. 266 people's deputies voted "for", UNN reports with reference to the meeting of the Ukrainian parliament.

Details

People's deputies of Ukraine voted for resolution 13719 on the resumption of broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings, which was registered on August 29 this year.

Rada broadcasts will start working when the resolution comes into force, after it is signed by the speaker.

On September 1, the conciliatory council, at the initiative of Ruslan Stefanchuk and Oleksandr Kornienko, sent the resolution for consideration by the regulations committee, which considered the resolution on September 2.

Recall

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its meetings during the period of martial law in Ukraine.