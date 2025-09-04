$41.370.01
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 05:28 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 01:52 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
September 3, 12:08 PM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

People's deputies voted to resume broadcasting sessions of the Verkhovna Rada. 266 deputies voted for this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada voted to resume live broadcasts of people's deputies' meetings. 266 people's deputies voted "for", UNN reports with reference to the meeting of the Ukrainian parliament.

Details

People's deputies of Ukraine voted for resolution 13719 on the resumption of broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings, which was registered on August 29 this year.

Rada broadcasts will start working when the resolution comes into force, after it is signed by the speaker.

On September 1, the conciliatory council, at the initiative of Ruslan Stefanchuk and Oleksandr Kornienko, sent the resolution for consideration by the regulations committee, which considered the resolution on September 2.

Recall

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its meetings during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

To establish that during the period of martial law, direct broadcasts of open plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may be restricted by the state enterprise "Parliamentary TV channel "Rada" in the interests of national security and to ensure the security measures of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, laws of Ukraine "On Information", "On Access to Public Information", "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", decrees of the President of Ukraine on the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the implementation of a unified information policy in conditions of martial law and other normative legal acts

 - it was stated in the draft resolution.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada