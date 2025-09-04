After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
People's deputies voted to resume broadcasting sessions of the Verkhovna Rada. 266 deputies voted for this decision.
The Verkhovna Rada voted to resume live broadcasts of people's deputies' meetings. 266 people's deputies voted "for", UNN reports with reference to the meeting of the Ukrainian parliament.
Details
People's deputies of Ukraine voted for resolution 13719 on the resumption of broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada meetings, which was registered on August 29 this year.
Rada broadcasts will start working when the resolution comes into force, after it is signed by the speaker.
On September 1, the conciliatory council, at the initiative of Ruslan Stefanchuk and Oleksandr Kornienko, sent the resolution for consideration by the regulations committee, which considered the resolution on September 2.
Recall
In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its meetings during the period of martial law in Ukraine.
To establish that during the period of martial law, direct broadcasts of open plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may be restricted by the state enterprise "Parliamentary TV channel "Rada" in the interests of national security and to ensure the security measures of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, laws of Ukraine "On Information", "On Access to Public Information", "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", decrees of the President of Ukraine on the implementation of decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the implementation of a unified information policy in conditions of martial law and other normative legal acts