Adolf Hitler is once again preparing to win elections in Namibia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a member of the Swapo party, plans to retain his seat in northern Namibia. He received 85% of the votes in 2020 and explains that his father gave him the name without knowing about the Nazi leader.

Adolf Hitler is once again preparing to win elections in Namibia

Politician Adolf Hitler Uunona, who has already attracted world attention due to his name, expects to win again in the local elections in Namibia. This is reported by UNN with reference to New York Post.

Details

59-year-old Adolf Hitler Uunona, a member of the left-wing Swapo party, plans to retain his seat in northern Namibia. In 2020, he received 85% of the votes and confidently won the elections in the Ompundja district. This again drew attention to his unusual name.

The politician explains that his father gave him this name without knowing about the Nazi leader.

Only when I grew up did I realize that this man wanted to conquer the whole world. I have nothing to do with it.

 - said Uunona.

He also stated that he does not plan to change his name: "It is in all official documents. It is too late for that."

The politician's wife calls him Adolf, but in public he usually avoids using the surname Hitler. In a country that was a German colony, names of German origin are still common.

In 2020, a car with the inscription "Adolf Hitler" and a Nazi swastika was spotted in Uunona's home region. The politician stated that the car does not belong to him and that he has nothing to do with such a "bizarre trick."

Despite the attention to his name, Uunona emphasizes that he is only involved in local politics and has no connection with the historical figures with whom he is confused. He is focused on continuing his work in his region.

Recall

Politician Uunona Adolf Hitler won the municipal elections held in northern Namibia.

Alla Kiosak

