Admission to vocational schools extended until October - Ministry of Education and Science

In Ukraine, admission to vocational schools has been extended until October 1, 2025. Almost 70,000 people have already submitted applications. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

"The admission campaign for those wishing to obtain vocational education continues, applications for study can be submitted until October 1, 2025," the statement says.

How many applications have already been submitted

As of August this year, 66,180 applications have been submitted, of which 61,309 are from this year's graduates of general education schools in grades 9 and 11. Regarding gender distribution, among all applications: 34,449 are men and boys, 31,731 are women and girls.

"We continue to modernize vocational schools. This includes material and technical support, and the improvement of educational programs, involving partners and businesses in the educational process. In this way, we bring the level of knowledge and skills of graduates closer to the needs of the labor market. I remind you that vocational schools teach the most needed professions for the country and its economy, such as: builders, locksmiths, electricians, welders, cooks, drivers, IT specialists, radio technicians, etc.," said Iryna Shumik, Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Education of the Ministry of Education and Science.

What is needed for admission

To enter vocational schools, you do not need to take the NMT. Instead, there are interviews or creative competitions. As a rule, the ranking of applicants is formed on the basis of the average score of the school certificate. You can study on a budget or contract basis.

Young people and adults are invited to study, including veterans, internally displaced persons, and people from temporarily occupied territories — to master the most demanded professions in the labor market and start their own careers.

You can submit an application for admission in person at the institution or online through your e-cabinet on the EDEBO website.

How to choose a vocational school

To find and choose a vocational school in Ukraine, go to the Proftekh online website and click on the "Choose yours" section. Using filters, you can quickly find the right institution by region and profession. In addition, on the website you can learn more about areas of study, the benefits of working professions, and get answers to the most common questions about admission.

What is the duration of study

The duration of study in vocational schools is from 6 months to 3 years. Everything depends on the chosen profession, the level of education at the time of admission (9/11 grades) and previously acquired qualifications. The scholarship is from UAH 1350.

Submission of documents

To apply through the electronic cabinet, you will need:

text registration instructions in the electronic cabinet;

video instructions.

If you submit documents in person at the educational institution, you must provide:

application;

original or copy of the certificate of completion of 9 or 11 grades;

6 photos 3x4;

medical certificate;

copies of documents confirming the right to benefits (if any);

copy of passport or ID card (to be presented upon admission).

Applicants from temporarily occupied territories have their own admission procedure, details about it here.

You can submit an application to several institutions at once.

