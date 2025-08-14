ADHD medication reduces risk of criminal behavior and drug abuse - study

Taking medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder reduces the likelihood of suicidal attempts, drug abuse, and accidents. This is evidenced by a large-scale study involving 150,000 people in Sweden, writes UNN with reference to NewScientist.

Details

People with ADHD who take medication to control their symptoms have a lower risk of suicidal behavior, criminal convictions, drug abuse, accidental injuries, or involvement in road traffic accidents, according to a study of 150,000 people in Sweden. - the publication writes.

Previous studies have already indicated a possible positive effect of ADHD medications on reducing deviant behavior, but the authors of the new scientific project claim that the most reliable evidence has now been obtained.

This is the best approach, the closest to a randomized study - said Zheng Chang from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

According to research team member Samuele Cortese from the University of Southampton, when prescribing ADHD medications, the consequences of not treating often go unnoticed.

For example, parents tend to focus on the immediate problems their children face at school. But they should also be informed about the long-term prospects - he says.

He emphasizes: "If ADHD is not treated, there are risks. Now we have evidence that treatment reduces these risks."

ADHD is usually accompanied by difficulties with concentration and impulsive behavior. Randomized controlled trials confirm the effectiveness of medications in combating these immediate symptoms. Such trials, which involve random assignment of participants to groups, are considered the "gold standard" in medicine. However, none of them have evaluated the long-term effects of medications on broader aspects of life for patients with ADHD.

To fill this gap, Chang and Cortese's team applied the "target trial emulation" method — analyzing observational data as if it were obtained from a randomized experiment. Using medical and legal records of 150,000 people in Sweden, the researchers compared those who started treatment soon after diagnosis with those who delayed taking medication.

The results showed that patients taking medication were 25% less likely to receive criminal convictions or have drug or alcohol problems, 16% less likely to be involved in traffic accidents, 15% less likely to attempt suicide, and 4% less likely to suffer accidental injuries.

It is always useful to know whether medications can affect daily life beyond symptom reduction. This information is also important for governments to help policymakers understand the potential benefits of treatment for wider society, such as mental health or criminal consequences. - emphasized Adam Guastella from the University of Sydney (Australia) in an interview with the UK Science Media Centre.

