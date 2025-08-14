ADHD medication reduces risk of criminal behavior and drug abuse - study

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 1296 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 1016 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 1710 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 5376 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 17683 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 33179 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 38325 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 39145 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41641 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75683 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
45%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 9864 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 11517 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 11234 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 8546 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 11752 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 1306 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 151556 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 127128 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 117789 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 128637 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24904 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 47440 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100799 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 117280 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49857 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Signal
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

ADHD medication reduces risk of criminal behavior and drug abuse - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

A large-scale Swedish study of 150,000 people showed that ADHD medications reduce the likelihood of suicide attempts, drug abuse, and accidents. This is the most reliable evidence of the long-term positive effects of treatment.

ADHD medication reduces risk of criminal behavior and drug abuse - study

Taking medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder reduces the likelihood of suicidal attempts, drug abuse, and accidents. This is evidenced by a large-scale study involving 150,000 people in Sweden, writes UNN with reference to NewScientist.

Details

People with ADHD who take medication to control their symptoms have a lower risk of suicidal behavior, criminal convictions, drug abuse, accidental injuries, or involvement in road traffic accidents, according to a study of 150,000 people in Sweden.

- the publication writes.

Previous studies have already indicated a possible positive effect of ADHD medications on reducing deviant behavior, but the authors of the new scientific project claim that the most reliable evidence has now been obtained.

This is the best approach, the closest to a randomized study

- said Zheng Chang from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

According to research team member Samuele Cortese from the University of Southampton, when prescribing ADHD medications, the consequences of not treating often go unnoticed.

For example, parents tend to focus on the immediate problems their children face at school. But they should also be informed about the long-term prospects

- he says.

He emphasizes: "If ADHD is not treated, there are risks. Now we have evidence that treatment reduces these risks."

ADHD is usually accompanied by difficulties with concentration and impulsive behavior. Randomized controlled trials confirm the effectiveness of medications in combating these immediate symptoms. Such trials, which involve random assignment of participants to groups, are considered the "gold standard" in medicine. However, none of them have evaluated the long-term effects of medications on broader aspects of life for patients with ADHD.

To fill this gap, Chang and Cortese's team applied the "target trial emulation" method — analyzing observational data as if it were obtained from a randomized experiment. Using medical and legal records of 150,000 people in Sweden, the researchers compared those who started treatment soon after diagnosis with those who delayed taking medication.

The results showed that patients taking medication were 25% less likely to receive criminal convictions or have drug or alcohol problems, 16% less likely to be involved in traffic accidents, 15% less likely to attempt suicide, and 4% less likely to suffer accidental injuries.

It is always useful to know whether medications can affect daily life beyond symptom reduction. This information is also important for governments to help policymakers understand the potential benefits of treatment for wider society, such as mental health or criminal consequences.

- emphasized Adam Guastella from the University of Sydney (Australia) in an interview with the UK Science Media Centre.

Sleep apnea may help alleviate conch blowing - study8/11/25, 9:24 AM • 2894 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealthNews of the World
Sweden