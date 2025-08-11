Sleep apnea may help alleviate conch blowing - study

According to research, blowing into a conch shell can help manage the symptoms of sleep disorders that affect millions of people, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

Blowing into a conch shell, also known as shankh blowing, is an ancient ritual that involves deep inhalation and exhalation into a spiral shell.

According to the study, this practice can improve sleep in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which usually requires treatment with uncomfortable equipment.

OSA occurs when breathing starts and stops during sleep. Symptoms include loud snoring and choking-like sounds.

The study, led by researchers from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur, India, involved 30 people with the disorder aged 19 to 65.

Approximately half of the group were taught how to use the conch shell, while the others performed deep breathing exercises. Both groups were advised to practice the technique for at least 15 minutes five days a week.

After six months, the study showed that those who practiced shankh blowing experienced 34% less daytime sleepiness. They also had higher blood oxygen levels at night, and on average, four to five fewer episodes of obstructive sleep apnea per hour.

"Shankh blowing is a simple and inexpensive breathing technique that can help improve sleep and reduce symptoms without the need for devices or medications," said Dr. Krishna K. Sharma, head of the study.

"The way of blowing the shankh is very peculiar. This action creates strong vibrations and resistance to airflow, which presumably strengthens the muscles of the upper respiratory tract, including the throat and soft palate - areas that often collapse during sleep in people with obstructive sleep apnea."

The most common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea is the use of a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine. Patients wear a mask that delivers compressed air to the nose and throat during sleep. Previous studies have also shown that playing a wind instrument can help with this condition.

While machines are effective, they can be uncomfortable, leading researchers to suggest that conch blowing could be a promising alternative.

A larger study involving several hospitals is planned.

"The results of this study are encouraging, but due to the small scale of the study, it is too early to say for sure that conch blowing can help people cope with obstructive sleep apnea," said Dr. Erika Kennington, head of research and innovation at Asthma + Lung UK.

"It is also not clear from this study why regular conch blowing might alleviate symptoms. It would be good to see a larger-scale test of the conch blowing method and compare it with other proven strategies, such as limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining physical activity, and adhering to proper bedtime habits, the publication notes," she added.

"OSA is a long-term condition, but with proper treatment and lifestyle changes, people can achieve real changes in symptoms," the expert concluded.

