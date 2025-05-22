Active longevity and inclusive labor market: Shmyhal named priority areas of social transformation in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Social policy is changing in Ukraine: family support, pension reform, inclusive labor market, active longevity and the return of Ukrainians, Shmyhal emphasized.
In Ukraine, the key directions of social transformation of society will be support for families with children, reform of the pension system, building an inclusive labor market, active longevity and the return of Ukrainians from abroad. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the second Summit of Ministers of Social Policy on the topic "Building a Sustainable Society: Innovative Solutions for Demographic Changes", writes UNN.
Ukraine is transforming in all spheres, and social policy is no exception. Even in the midst of the war, we continue reforms, adapting our approaches to European standards
Within the framework of the Summit, Shmyhal described the key directions of social transformation of Ukraine. In particular, the following points were discussed:
• support for families with children. A comprehensive state policy is being formed to accompany the family at all stages, from family planning to the child's adulthood. This will include access to quality medicine, preschool and school education, social services, as well as targeted financial support;
• reform of the pension system. The key change in this area is the introduction of a funded pension system, so that people can accumulate their own pension savings in addition to the basic state pension;
• building an inclusive labor market. A barrier-free environment is being created for different categories of the population, as well as entrepreneurship and self-employment will be developed, flexible working conditions and remote employment will be introduced. Retraining programs will also be launched;
• active longevity. A comprehensive active aging policy is being formed. First of all, it is about the full inclusion of older people in all spheres of life and creating conditions for their self-realization;
• return of Ukrainians from abroad. The government is developing a comprehensive program of incentives and creating attractive conditions for the return of Ukrainian citizens who have gone abroad.
The Prime Minister added that the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation has significantly exacerbated the demographic problem in Ukraine. He also added that the demographic crisis is a common challenge for the whole of Europe.
Therefore, I thank all our partners for their solidarity with Ukraine, for their willingness to share experiences and jointly seek answers to common challenges
