Active fighting continues in Kursk region, situation is constantly changing - Head of the NSDC Central Intelligence Center
Kyiv • UNN
Active, heavy fighting continues in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The situation is constantly changing. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Active fighting continues in the Kursk region. After the Defense Forces partially regained the positions where the Russians had entered, they began to send columns to assault again. The war there is dynamic, maneuvers are taking place, characteristic of the forested area, there is a lot of dynamics, so it is important not to fixate on any conclusions as final
He noted that there are heavy battles there, the situation is constantly changing, and Russian military commanders are trying to "dry up" the topic because it is not working out as they would like.
On October 11, Kovalenko reported that in the Kursk region, Russia has so far managed to thwart the Russians' plan.