According to some indicators, robotic technologies prevail on the battlefield over "traditional" weapons - AeroZvidka
Kyiv • UNN
Robotic technologies have demonstrated advantages over "traditional weapons" in performing certain combat missions. The decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces could be a powerful impetus for the technological development of the Armed Forces.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, robotic equipment has demonstrated advantages over "traditional" equipment in performing certain combat missions. Inna Gonchar, Head of Knowledge Management at AeroZvidka, told UNN about these and why the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Forces not only meets the requirements of the time, but can become a powerful impetus for the technological development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This decision (to create the Unmanned Systems Forces - ed.) meets the requirements of the time, because there are more and more robotic systems, they are dynamically developing, improving technically, while the tactics of use are rapidly changing, and this in turn affects the updating of training programs. Another aspect is the process of providing the necessary robotic systems. The development of robotic technologies should be reflected in their integration into the combat orders of the Security and Defense Forces
She notes that all these issues need to be addressed and worked on. According to the law "On National Security," it is the commanders of the branches and individual services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are responsible for the development of their troops, their technical equipment and comprehensive support, training and readiness to perform their tasks.
Accordingly, this kind of formation means the emergence of a responsible person who will comprehensively take care of the acquisition of new capabilities in the use of robotic systems. The decision to create unmanned troops will definitely be a powerful impetus for the technological development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
She also emphasized that unmanned vehicles are becoming an integral part of modern military operations due to their efficiency, accuracy, and ability to perform tasks in high-risk environments.
"Over the two years of the large-scale invasion, the use of these technologies on the battlefield has developed rapidly, and according to certain indicators, the number of tasks performed, including fire damage by robotic technologies, now dominates the "traditional" means. Robotic technologies open up new opportunities to improve many processes on the battlefield: from reconnaissance and firepower to medical evacuation and logistics," Gonchar adds.
According to her, building a new kind of Defense Forces is a long process that is definitely not a matter of a few months.
"One of the key components of success will be the presence of a strong leader (visionary) and a team that will be able to realize the capabilities specified in the Presidential Decree. These should be people with deep knowledge of all aspects of robotic systems and their role and place in the changing multi-domain environment of the battlefield of the future," Gonchar summarized.
Recall
On February 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering the Cabinet of Ministers to study the issue of creating the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate branch of the military.
On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported a draft presidential decree developed by the Defense Ministry in cooperation with the General Staff on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appoints Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
On June 26, Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024, "On the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate type of force within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.