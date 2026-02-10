Abused a 17-year-old girl with a disability: a foster mother in Kirovohrad region will face trial

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a woman who worked as a foster mother in a family-type children's home was notified of suspicion. She is suspected of unlawfully depriving a minor girl of her liberty and inflicting physical suffering on her, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, for several months, the woman deliberately restricted the freedom of movement of the girl, for whom she was responsible and was supposed to provide proper care, safety, and protection of rights.

The victim was a 17-year-old girl who has a group I disability from childhood, has Down syndrome, and requires constant attention, help, and a special approach. At the same time, the defendant knew about the victim's health condition.

To prevent the girl from leaving the house, the woman put metal chains connected by a padlock on her arm and leg. In fact, the child was chained, depriving her of the opportunity to move freely or leave the premises on her own. The suspect explained her actions by saying that she had to go to work and that she was afraid of the child running away. In addition, at night, the girl's freedom was restricted even more; she was tied to the bed with a fabric belt, completely preventing any movement - the prosecutor's office reported.

The story gained public attention after the girl ran out into the street with chains on her body. Eyewitnesses photographed her and sent the photo to a joint community chat, where the village head was present. The latter contacted the prevention unit, which reported the discovered facts to the prosecutor.

On the prosecutor's instructions, covert investigative (search) actions were carried out. The prosecutor instructed police investigators to immediately go to the child's place of residence, and the child welfare service was also involved. As a result of such actions, the child suffered physical and moral suffering, and her right to freedom and personal inviolability was grossly violated. Currently, the girl is in a medical and rehabilitation institution, where she is provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance - the report says.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of a personal obligation. Also, at the initiative of the prosecutor, the woman was suspended from her position as a measure to ensure criminal proceedings, as she worked with children.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers exposed a woman who had been abusing children in a family-type children's home for several years. According to the investigation, she used physical and psychological violence against five minors.