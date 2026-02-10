Abused a 17-year-old girl with a disability: a foster mother in Kirovohrad region will face trial

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
09:19 AM • 1888 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 13901 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 25392 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 23232 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 22378 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 20122 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 18110 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19609 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29961 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 48145 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.5m/s
60%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Donald Trump to visit China in April for meeting with Xi JinpingFebruary 10, 12:20 AM • 3688 views
Prosecution in The Hague demands 45 years in prison for former Kosovo President Hashim ThaçiFebruary 10, 12:31 AM • 4922 views
Bulgarian activists reported the discovery of a Wagner PMC base in the mountains near the village of KladnitsaFebruary 10, 01:06 AM • 7514 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 14179 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhoto06:01 AM • 6606 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 26042 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 34155 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 72358 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 93875 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 109128 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 12783 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 14623 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 15008 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 41310 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 43590 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Financial Times

Abused a 17-year-old girl with a disability: a foster mother in Kirovohrad region will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In Kirovohrad region, a woman who worked as a foster mother was notified of suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and inflicting suffering on a 17-year-old girl with a disability. She chained the girl and tied her to the bed to prevent her from leaving the house.

Abused a 17-year-old girl with a disability: a foster mother in Kirovohrad region will face trial
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a woman who worked as a foster mother in a family-type children's home was notified of suspicion. She is suspected of unlawfully depriving a minor girl of her liberty and inflicting physical suffering on her, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, for several months, the woman deliberately restricted the freedom of movement of the girl, for whom she was responsible and was supposed to provide proper care, safety, and protection of rights.

The victim was a 17-year-old girl who has a group I disability from childhood, has Down syndrome, and requires constant attention, help, and a special approach. At the same time, the defendant knew about the victim's health condition.

To prevent the girl from leaving the house, the woman put metal chains connected by a padlock on her arm and leg. In fact, the child was chained, depriving her of the opportunity to move freely or leave the premises on her own. The suspect explained her actions by saying that she had to go to work and that she was afraid of the child running away. In addition, at night, the girl's freedom was restricted even more; she was tied to the bed with a fabric belt, completely preventing any movement

- the prosecutor's office reported.

The story gained public attention after the girl ran out into the street with chains on her body. Eyewitnesses photographed her and sent the photo to a joint community chat, where the village head was present. The latter contacted the prevention unit, which reported the discovered facts to the prosecutor.

On the prosecutor's instructions, covert investigative (search) actions were carried out. The prosecutor instructed police investigators to immediately go to the child's place of residence, and the child welfare service was also involved. As a result of such actions, the child suffered physical and moral suffering, and her right to freedom and personal inviolability was grossly violated. Currently, the girl is in a medical and rehabilitation institution, where she is provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance

- the report says.

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of a personal obligation. Also, at the initiative of the prosecutor, the woman was suspended from her position as a measure to ensure criminal proceedings, as she worked with children.

Recall

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers exposed a woman who had been abusing children in a family-type children's home for several years. According to the investigation, she used physical and psychological violence against five minors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine