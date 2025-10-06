About two dozen explosions occurred in Kharkiv during a 20-minute UAV attack - Terekhov

On the evening of October 6, during a twenty-minute drone attack on Kharkiv, about twenty explosions occurred. Numerous fires broke out in the city. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

"Another group of enemy combat drones is heading towards the city - be careful!" Terekhov urged the city residents.

