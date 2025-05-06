About a thousand more surveillance cameras will be installed in Kyiv schools - KMDA

This year, about a thousand more video surveillance cameras will be installed in schools in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital along the perimeter and at the entrances to educational institutions. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriivskyi, reports UNN.

A systematic modernization of infrastructure is underway in the capital's educational institutions, including strengthening the security and digital accessibility of the educational environment. This year, it is planned to install about 1,000 more video cameras in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. - said Mondriivskyi.

According to him, within the framework of modernization, 1 319 surveillance cameras have already been installed in schools, 123 cameras with face recognition function, as well as 13 surveillance cameras in kindergartens. In particular, in these districts, video surveillance cameras were installed in half of educational institutions last year.

Every child should feel protected at school, and every parent should be calm about the safety of their son or daughter. Teachers should focus on teaching, not worrying that someone from outside might enter the institution. Video surveillance, reliable Internet, Wi-Fi in shelters are guarantees of a modern educational environment. - he added.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the Obolonskyi district, where 47 schools and 55 kindergartens have video surveillance along the perimeter and at the entrances, and the Desnyanskyi district, with 53 schools and 69 kindergartens, are currently the most covered by video surveillance systems.

Along with security, digital accessibility is also improving in educational institutions: 396 schools are connected to optical Internet, 71 of which have Wi-Fi. In addition, 391 shelters in general education institutions have already been provided with Wi-Fi, the report says.

