About 80 enemy UAVs recorded in the airspace of Ukraine

Air defense forces are recording a massive launch of attack UAVs, with an approximate number of about 80. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

80 UAVs in the airspace. Stay in shelters. - the message says.

Air raid alerts have been declared in most regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to stay in shelters and not ignore alarm signals.

On the night of August 27-28, Kyiv came under a ballistic missile attack. A series of explosions are heard in the capital.