About 26% of the territory is still under Russian occupation - Zelenskyy

Russia currently occupies about 26% of Ukraine's territory, but people have managed to stop the Russian army, which is why the occupiers cannot advance significantly. The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, according to UNN.

Details

After two years, it is important that we have managed to defend our state. About 26% of the national territory is still under occupation, but we see that the Russian army cannot make much progress. We have stopped them - Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine has managed to unite world leaders.

"Today, the country knows what war is, unfortunately, many families have lost loved ones, there are wounded and many at the front, but we are not alone, we managed to unite world leaders," the President added.

He also told the publication about the first days of the war.

"The first days were very different, people were very scared. At first, there was a lot of chaos, an unexpected invasion, attacks on cities at night. People were shocked. Now everything is different, we started defending our land and families. We had no alternative," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

