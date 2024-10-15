About 2 thousand residents evacuated from Toretsk in two weeks: what the city looks like
Kyiv • UNN
In two weeks, about 2,000 local residents have been evacuated from Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. About 40-50% of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the Russians are trying to capture it completely.
In two weeks, about 2,000 more local residents have been evacuated from the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. A video of what the city looks like now was posted on Telegram by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky, UNN reports.
Another Ukrainian city destroyed by a horde of inhumans... This is what Toretsk, Donetsk region, looks like today. In two weeks, about 2 thousand more local residents have been evacuated
On October 11, the head of the Toretsk MVA Vasyl Chynchyk reported that approximately 40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk region is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. the Russians are making every effort to completely capture the city as soon as possible.