A woman who bought an NFT stamp with a “Russian ship” was detained in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied Crimea, 34-year-old lawyer Lyudmyla Kolesnikova was detained for purchasing Ukrposhta's NFT for 25 euros. The woman was accused of espionage and providing financial assistance to Ukraine.
In the occupied Crimea, a lawyer was detained for buying a meme about a "Russian warship" for $25, UNN reports with reference to Astra.
Details
According to the Telegram channel, 34-year-old Lyudmyla Kolesnikova was detained by security forces back in June at her mother's funeral, which she had come to attend from Ireland. The woman told about this in a letter from the detention center. She is a lawyer by training and has lived in Europe for the past two years, where she worked "in the field of cosmetology.
"At home (in Yalta), left me my favorite cat . I begged them to let him out, but they (the FSB) did not. He died of starvation. I have no one else - my parents are dead, my sister is in Ukraine. She does not help me," Kolesnikova wrote.
The woman claims that she was accused of "spying" and "providing financial assistance to Ukraine for 25 euros". Two years ago, she used the money to buy "two NFT postage stamps". Apparently, these are Ukrposhta stamps with a meme about a "Russian warship", the proceeds of which were supposed to go to the Armed Forces.
According to Kolesnikova, she did not have a lawyer at the time she wrote the letter from the detention center.