A woman is wounded in Zaporizhzhia during an enemy MLRS attack

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 547 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. One woman was injured as a result of an MLRS attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to his data, during the day:

207 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

20 MLRS attacks hit Magdalynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne.

320 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There have been 17 reports of housing destruction.

