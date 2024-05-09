"Occupants struck insidiously at night": an elderly woman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia region

A 65-year-old woman was injured when Russian troops shelled the village of Magdalynivka, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, damaging residential buildings, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, "the occupiers once again attacked residential buildings, insidiously at night," and damaged the houses.

The wounded woman was taken to Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital, he said.

Previously

Fedorov reported about a wounded woman in Zaporizhzhia district, but did not specify the details.